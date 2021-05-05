Deaths
Verla Boles: 88, of Baker City, died May 3, 2021, at Meadowbrook Place. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kaitlan M. Galvan, 23, Baker City, 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 on Church between First and Second streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Joshua Adam Carpenter, 35, Baker City, 7:32 p.m. Monday, May 3 in the 1800 block of East Street; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
NEGOTIATING A BAD CHECK: Steven Michael McBride, 39, Baker City, 11:12 p.m. Monday, May 3 at Campbell and Oak streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Malia Leialoha Quiroz, 37, Baker City, 1:42 a.m. Monday, May 3 at Oak Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
