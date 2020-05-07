Deaths
Audrey H. Brown: 85, of Baker City, died on May 3, 2020, at her home. Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m. MDT at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho. Pastor Troy Teeter of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene will officiate. Vault interment will take place after the service. To light a candle in Audrey’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DEPOSITING LIGHTED MATERIAL ON A HIGHWAY OR FOREST LAND (Baker County warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Haines, 1:23 p.m. Monday, at the police department; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Alcohol), RECKLESS DRIVING and RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON: Uriel Arteaga Ochoa, 30, of Pasco, Washington, 4:10 p.m. Saturday, on Heritage Ranch Road near Haines; cited and released.
