Deaths
Donald L. Neugart: 74, of Baker City, died May 4, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa, Idaho. To leave an online condolence for Donald’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Odett Patterson: 73, of Baker City, died May 6, 2021, at her residence in Settler’s Park Assisted Living Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To leave an online condolence for Odett’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Raleigh David Rust, 46, Baker City, 4:38 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at East and Campbell streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandi Nicole Bowen, 32, 1:59 p.m. Thursday, May 6 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Adrienna Dione Morris, 23, transient, 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, May 5; cited and released.
HINDERING PROSECUTION, FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, HARASSMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Tamara Kay Fine, 47, Baker City, 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 in the 1400 block of Baker Street; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Kadin Patrick Bailey, 20, Baker City, 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at the Courthouse; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: James Dewayne Reedy, 54, Baker City, 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
