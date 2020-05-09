FUNERAL PENDING
Audrey H. Brown: Her graveside service will be Tuesday, May 12, at 11 a.m. MDT at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho. Pastor Troy Teeter of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene will officiate. Vault interment will take place after the service. To light a candle in Audrey’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS ENDANGERING and RECKLESS DRIVING: Giovanna Marquez Napoles, 24, of Boise, 2:40 a.m. Thursday, on Interstate 84 near North Powder; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Canyon County, Idaho, warrant): Quentin W. Brady, 18, of Nampa, Idaho, 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, on Interstate 84, about 10 miles south of Baker City; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Jackson County warrant) and DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED (misdemeanor): Roman Jared A. Rhodes, 31, of Payette, Idaho, 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, on Highway 30 at Huntington; cited and released.
