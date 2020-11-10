Deaths
James “Henry” Spivey: 87, died Nov. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Viola Millman: 87, of Richland, died on Nov. 9, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Richard ‘Dick’ Hopper: 75, of Pendleton, and a regular fisherman in the Oxbow area, died on Nov. 8, 2020, at Oxbow.Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Three Salem Municipal Court warrants): Donald Edward Ferguson, 55, of Boise, 5:47 a.m. Monday, in the 100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Gregory Rex Stephens, 74, of Enterprise, 12:46 a.m. Monday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Michael S. Myers-Gabiola, 29, of Baker City, 4:47 p.m. Saturday, in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
Crime reports
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: At the Silven, Schmeits and Vaughan law office at 1950 Third St. between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8; Police Chief Ray Duman said burglars entered the building after kicking in the back door. They removed $300 in cash and a jar containing $100 worth of change, broke a window on the front of a soda dispensing machine and ransacked the office. Damage to the machine was estimated at $40, Duman said.
