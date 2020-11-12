Deaths
Kevin C. Pope: 59, of Baker City, died on Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. To leave an online condolence for Kevin’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
BIRTH
LAYTON: Angela Willison and Eric Layton of Baker City, 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, at Grande Ronde Hospital, a boy, Everett Sagan Layton, 8 pounds, 8 ounces.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Mark Anthony Misiura, 59, of Baker City, 9:53 p.m. Monday on Birch Street behind Bi-Mart; cited and released.
POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE and UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Darion Alyssa Marie Grove, 26, of Baker City, 2:48 a.m. Tuesday, at Church and East streets; jailed and later granted a conditional release. Police Chief Ray Duman said Grove was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck reportedly stolen from Amy Weideman, 31, of Vale; police are continuing the investigation and Grove could face Malheur County charges related to allegations of burglary and theft at Weideman’s home, Duman said.
Baker City Fire Alarms
Tuesday, Nov. 10
5:24 p.m.: Baker City and Baker Rural Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a call to 1030 East St., the property of Thomas and Kimberly Hughes, according to Baker County Assessor’s Office records. Fire Chief Sean Lee said a shed on the property was damaged when fire from a wood stove spread to a wall in the structure. The fire was confined to the shed, Lee said. Firefighters worked at the scene for about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.