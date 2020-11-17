Deaths
Marcus Sackos: 88, a longtime Baker City resident, died Nov. 13, 2020, at a care facility in Boise. Private graveside services will take place later at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: Alan William Wolfe, 33, Baker City, 4:43 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of First Street;
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: Jason Lloyd Dinger, 41, 2239 Ninth St., 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, CONTEMPT OF COURT (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Justin Michael Shelton, 30, transient, 6:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Main Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Brent Allan Bailey, 43, transient, 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Ninth and Church streets; jailed.
MAIL THEFT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Pearl Naomi Adair, 40, Baker City, 8:44 p.m. Saturday on Bridge Street near the Powder River; jailed.
