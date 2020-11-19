POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (three counts): Levi James Logsdon, 29, of 3150 13th St., 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, in the 3500 block of Pocahontas Road; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jason John Gregory Efird, 39, of 1710 Birch St., 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, at the Parole and Probation office; cited and released.
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant) and CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Adrienne Dione Morris, 23, of 1690 Indiana Ave., 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, at a motel in Baker City; cited and released.
