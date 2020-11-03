Deaths
Elizabeth ‘June’ Halley: 80, of Richland, died on Nov. 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded with love. A celebration of June’s life will take place at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Lola Cummings: 95, of Baker City, died Oct. 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center.
Wayne Baker: 78, of Baker City, died Oct. 31, 2020, at his home. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
FUNERAL PENDING
Barbara Perez: Her graveside/memorial dedication of the grave will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
BURGLARY (Canyon County, Idaho, warrant): Carmon Hendriksen, 32, of 1130 Myrtle Place, 1:08 a.m. Sunday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker Justice Court warrants): Alexander Harold Wise, 18, of Baker City, 1:24 a.m. Sunday, on 10th Street; jailed.
PAROLE VIOLATION (Oregon State Parole Board warrant): Craig Alan Linnemeyer, 37, of Baker City, 11:46 a.m., at Auburn Avenue and Birch Street; jailed; also cited on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at the jail later that day.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Dion Everette Wilcher Jr., 27, of 2710 B St., 10:37 p.m. Sunday, in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Justice Court): Dirk Justin Prevo, 51, of Baker City, 4:06 a.m. Monday, at the police station; cited and released.
