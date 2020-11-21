POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, of 2440 Fifth St., 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (two Malheur County warrants): Levi James Logsdon, 29, of 3150 13th St., 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
THEFT III (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, of 2440 Fifth St., 2:06 a.m. Friday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
