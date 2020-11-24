Deaths
Edmond Charles Austin: 83, formerly of Baker City, died on Nov. 16, 2020, at Fruitland, Idaho.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, of Baker City, 1:34 p.m. Sunday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Brandon Allen Chase, 31, of 3510 Ninth Drive, 4:35 p.m. Sunday, at his home; booked at the jail and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Joseph Bruce Brandt, 18, of Richland, 6:48 p.m. Sunday, in the 42000 block of N. Cedar Road; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE FAILURE TO APPEAR, FIVE COUNTS (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Trevor James Heath, 24, Baker City transient, 4:04 p.m. Saturday, at Balm and Madison streets; jailed and later granted a conditional release.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kayla Lee Christy, 32, of La Grande, 8:01 p.m. Saturday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Crystal Lee Charbonneau, 34 of 1015 Walnut St., 1:33 p.m. Friday, at the Courthouse; booked at the jail and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Dion Everette Wilcher, 27, of 2710 B St., 5:15 p.m. Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE ARSON, SECOND-DEGREE ARSON, RECKLESS BURNING and RECKLESS ENDANGERING (Baker County Circuit Court warrant) and FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and INTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jason Lloyd Dinger, 41, of 2239 Ninth St., 5:17 p.m. Friday at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant) and POST-PRISON SUPERVISION VIOLATION (Parole Board warrant): Lacey Kolb, 39, 7:24 p.m. Friday, at Huntington; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Issac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, 7:24 p.m. Friday, at Huntington; cited and released.
