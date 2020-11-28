Deaths
William Mack Treadway III: 95, of Baker City, and formerly of Sheridan, Oregon, died on Nov. 26, 2020, at his home. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant) and UNAUTHORIZED DEPARTURE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kenzie Renae Sherman, 20, of Baker City, 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, in the Jacksons Food Store parking lot; cited and released. Baker City Police Sgt. Mike Regan said the contempt charge accuses Sherman of failing to follow temporary conditions of a conditional release agreement on a charge of possessing methamphetamine. Regan said the unauthorized departure charge was related to Sherman’s failure to comply with conditions of probation placed on her in the juvenile system that now have been transferred to the adult court system.
