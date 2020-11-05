Deaths
Leo John Williamson: 92, of Pendleton, died Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. A visitation will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. His graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Haines Cemetery. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Leo’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Herald
BAKER COUNTY PAROLE AND PROBATION DETAINER: Jason John Gregory Efird, 39, of 1710 Birch St., 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, at his home; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Richard Taylor Matthews, 70, of 2350 F St., 2:30 p.m. Monday, at his home; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Michael Ray Womack Jr., 30, of Baker City, 10:15 p.m. Monday, at the eastbound Baker Valley Rest Area on Interstate 84; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.