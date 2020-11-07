Deaths
Dorothy Peer: 82, of Halfway, died Nov. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Kyle Andrew Waldron, 35, of La Grande, 9:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Jace T. Prowell, 30, of Baker City, 11:04 a.m. Thursday, at Auburn Avenue and East Street; cited and released.
OREGON STATE PAROLE BOARD WARRANT: Christopher John Carroll Jr., 34, of Huntington, 3:24 p.m. Thursday, in the 3100 block of Riverpark Drive; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Lincoln County warrants): Sarah Lynn Reid, 40, of Baker City, 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Mariah Diane Aldrich, 29, of Baker City, 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
Oregon State Police
RECKLESS DRIVING: Henry Stafford Degroat, 82, of Lakeside, California, 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, on Interstate 84, about 15 miles south of Baker City; cited and released at a Baker City motel; police said the vehicle was secured at the scene at the driver’s request.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM: Marcus Anthony Jones, 24, of Everett, Washington, 1:49 p.m. Wednesday; cited and released; also cited on a charge of speeding for reportedly driving 91 mph in a 70-mph speed zone.
