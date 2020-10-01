Deaths

Robert T. ‘Bob’ Gilkison: 90, of Baker City, died Sept. 4, 2020, at Settler’s Park in Baker City. His graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Mr. Gilkison may be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in his memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com

Douglas A. Warrington: 76, of Baker City, died Sept. 27, 2020, at his home. At his request, there will be no services. Contributions in his memory may be directed to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in his memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CHILD NEGLECT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Robert Stanley Olp, 36, of Baker City, 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, at the police department; cited and released.

FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Austin Mikel Coble, 42, of Baker City, 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Stacey Lee Bork, 31, 1690 Indiana Ave., 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Main Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

STRANGULATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Zachery Ryan Chayse Smith, 25, transient, 1:38 p.m. Monday at the Courthouse; jailed; Smith also was cited on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a Sept. 4 incident in Baker County.

