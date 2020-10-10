Deaths
Terry Edmondson Jr.: 41, of Ontario, a former Halfway resident, died Oct. 7, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Dwight Saunders: 62, of Richland, died Oct. 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Funerals Pending
Jan Haga: A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and people attending should bring a mask and follow social distancing requirements. The family suggests donations in Jan’s memory be made to Harvest Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Robert T. ‘Bob’ Gilkison: His graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Mr. Gilkison may be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in his memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Lincoln County detainer): Nicola Aiello-Dixon, 28, of Newport, 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Midway Drive; jailed; on Thursday he was transported to Lincoln County.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE and THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Atraya M. Lovato, 21, transient, 7:49 a.m., Thursday, at Fourth Street and Auburn Avenue; jailed. Police Chief Ray Duman said police had about 25 contacts with Lovato between 5:30 p.m. Monday and her arrest Thursday morning. She was taken into custody after she reportedly used a shovel to break out windows in a house belonging to Richard Haynes Jr., 72, of Baker City, and then locked herself in a 1989 Honda Accord belonging to Gerald Roe, 31, of Baker City, and threw garbage around in the vehicle. Duman said Lovato was held at the jail until she later was transferred to a Portland mental health treatment center. Before her arrest, Lovato also was cited and released Monday night on a Multnomah County warrant charging her with harassment. On Wednesday morning she was cited on an allegation of second-degree criminal trespassing at Albertsons. About 5 p.m. Wednesday she was cited and released on a charge of second-degree trespassing at St. Alphonsus Medical Center where she also is accused of second-degree theft for allegedly taking a stethoscope from the hospital. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lovato was charged with third-degree theft for taking miscellaneous items from the dollar tree, Duman said.
