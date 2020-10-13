Deaths
Gordon Schroeder: 85, of Baker City, died Oct. 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Funerals pending
Jan Haga: A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and people attending should bring a mask and follow social distancing requirements. The family suggests donations in Jan’s memory be made to Harvest Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Nancy Denson: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Halfway with Father Telagani officiating. Should there be inclement weather, the celebration will move to the Lions Club pavilion in the park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please bring a chair, your mask and remember social distancing. An online virtual service will take place later, with the time to be announced. Remembrances can be made to St. Elizabeth Seton School or the Pine Valley Fair Association though Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
BAKER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT WARRANTS, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (two counts) and NEGOTIATING A BAD CHECK (four counts): Alexander Allen Adams, 24, of 2375 Campbell St., 6:05 p.m. Sunday, on David Eccles Road; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Johnathon Dale Fields, 33, of 1738 1/2 Valley Ave., 4:16 p.m. Saturday, at his home; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 31, of Baker City, 11:19 a.m. Friday, at Albertsons, 1120 Campbell Street; cited and released. Slaney was cited a second time on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing at 12:37 p.m. Friday at 10th and Broadway streets.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Washington State warrant): Thomas Anthony Crews, 27, of Baker City, 2:39 p.m. Friday, in the 700 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED: James Robert Hensen, 33, of 3440 Ninth St., 11:18 p.m. Friday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER and RECKLESS ENDANGERING OF ANOTHER PERSON: Derek Frank Navarro, 28, of Ogden, Utah, 1:07 a.m. Sunday, on Interstate 84 at Baker City; cited and released.
HARASSMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Richard Eugene Cummings, 77, of Huntington, 6:32 p.m. Sunday, on Old Oregon Trail Road; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Shebb Robert Bassman, 32, of Baker City, 3:11 p.m. Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office; booked and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Bashir Robae, 22, of Seattle, Washington, 11:34 p.m. Friday on Interstate 84 at Baker City; cited at the jail and released.
