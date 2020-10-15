Deaths
Richard Bowen: 71, of Baker City, died Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Funerals pending
Jan Haga: A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and people attending should bring a mask and follow social distancing requirements. The family suggests donations in Jan’s memory be made to Harvest Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Nancy Denson: A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Halfway with Father Telagani officiating. Should there be inclement weather, the celebration will move to the Lions Club pavilion in the park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please bring a chair, your mask and remember social distancing. An online virtual service will take place later, with the time to be announced. Remembrances can be made to St. Elizabeth Seton School or the Pine Valley Fair Association though Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Adam Troy Shelton, 47, of Baker City, 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, on Campbell Street at the overpass; cited and released.
STRANGULATION and VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandon Ray Davis, 34, of Baker City, 9:25 a.m. Monday, in the 800 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Oren Shaile Moore, 22, transient, 11:47 a.m. Monday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 8:01 p.m. Monday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Bashir Robae, 22, of Seattle, Washington, 11:34 p.m. Friday on Interstate 84 at Baker City; cited at the jail and released.
Oregon State Police
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE and EMBEZZLEMENT (Michigan felony fugitive warrant): Al-brahi Forat Kadhim, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, 8:37 p.m. Monday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed; police said the arrest was made after Baker County dispatch alerted officers to a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling through the area that was reportedly stolen from Floceclia Jo Jackson, 47, of Detroit, Michigan. The vehicle was tracked through its OnStar navigation system, police said.
HUNTING ON THE CULTIVATED OR ENCLOSED LAND OF ANOTHER and HUNTING IN A PROHIBITED AREA: Lynn Marie Stewart, 74, of Glide, 11:47 a.m. Oct. 5 near Huntington; cited and released; police said Stewart reportedly shot from the public right of way and killed a deer that was on private property without permission from the landowner, Gary R. Davis, 69.
