Deaths
Charles ‘Larry’ Wright: 85, of Prairie City, died Oct. 14, 2020, at his home with his loved ones by his side. There will be a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Prairie City Cemetery in Prairie City. To leave an online condolence, go to www.driskillmemorial.com
Diane Barlow: 78, of Olympia, Washington, died Oct. 8, 2020, at Olympia. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City with the Rev. Suresh Telegani of St. Francis de Sales celebrating the Mass. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be requested. A luncheon will follow in the St. Francis Parish Hall.
FUNERALS PENDING
Gordon Schroeder: Family and friends are invited to a recitation of the rosary on Friday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. A funeral Mass of Resurrection will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales. Friends are invited to join the family immediately following the service at the church.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Clackamas County warrants) and DRIVING WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE SUSPENDED: Katherine Diane Schaaf, 35, of Baker City, 10:05 p.m. Thursday, at Oak Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
POINTING FIREARM AT ANOTHER and CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON: Colton James Sperl, 20, of 1880 Pear St., 11:19 p.m. Thursday, at his home; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County warrant): Jestin Lee Harding, 37, of Baker City, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, at the parole and probation office; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
CONTEMPT OF COURT (six Baker County Justice Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
