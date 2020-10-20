Deaths
Howard Payton: 83, a longtime Wingville rancher, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center in Baker City. To light a candle in Howard’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Bonita “Bonnie” McGilvray: 83, of Baker City, died Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Inurnment will take place in the near future at Deschutes Memorial Cemetery in Bend. Memorial contributions in honor of Bonnie may be made to a charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle for Bonnie or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Lora Lee Longwell: 51, of Baker City, died Oct. 17, 2020, at her home. To light a candle in memory of Lora, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (two counts) and THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Justin Michael Shelton, 30, transient, 11:56 a.m. Sunday at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Leigh Ann Hunter, 40, 1757 Broadway St., 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Third Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Henry Earl Koos, 42, 2650 17th St., 10:07 p.m. Friday at his home; cited and released.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY: At the Baker City Auto Ranch detail shop at 2201 10th St. between 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Police Chief Ray Duman said the back door of the building was kicked in by a burglar who ransacked the shop and took a digital camera, tools and keys to two vehicles and drove off in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee belonging to the business.
Baker County Sheriff
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Sean Dean Taylor, 26803 Foothill Road, Haines, 9:43 a.m. Sunday on Chico Lane; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Three Baker County Justice Courts warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 9:10 p.m. Friday, at the jail where he is being held on other charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.