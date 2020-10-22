Deaths
Gay Laverty: 91, of Baker City, died Oct. 20, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community in Baker City. No funeral is planned at this time. She is survived by her daughter, Maura Laverty of Baker City, and her son, Kevin Laverty of Apollo Beach, Florida. To light a candle in honor of Gay, or to offer an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Robert M. “Bob” Harrison: 56, formerly of Baker City, died Oct. 1, 2020, at Phoenix, Arizona. A graveside service will be scheduled later (date and time to be announced). Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
James “Jim” Church: 81, of Richland, died Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Barbara Perez: 75, formerly of Halfway, died Oct. 20, 2020, at a Meridian, Idaho, care center. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Eugene McEwen: 76, of Haines, died Oct. 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT (Baker Justice Court warrant) and UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Alan William Wolfe, 33, of Baker City, 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, at Huntington; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.