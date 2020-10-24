POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kristi Moudy-Koos, 44, transient, 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, at Washington Avenue and Birch Street; cited and released.
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Robert Stanley Olp, 36, of 2920 Elm St., No. 3, 9 a.m. Thursday, at his home; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Four Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Austen Mikel Coble, 24, transient, 5:32 p.m. Thursday, in the 200 block of Bridge Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH DUII DIVERSION AGREEMENT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Logan Vaughn Hug, 26, of 3180 River Park Drive; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Peter William Vaughan, 38, of Hereford, 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, at Burnt River Canyon Lane and Old Highway 30 in Durkee; cited at the Baker County Jail and released; vehicle secured at the scene of arrest at the driver’s request.
FAILURE TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION (Union County warrant): Cody J. Steenhard, 40, of Richland, 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, on Highway 7 at Beaver Creek Loop; cited and released; Trooper Timothy Schuette wrote in his daily media log that he stopped Steenhard after a large piece of timber fell off the back of Steenhard’s Dodge Ram truck into the travel lane in front of Schuette’s vehicle nearly causing the officer to crash. Steenhard stated that he had strapped the wood down, but the strap must have fallen off, Schuette wrote. A records check showed that Steenhard had a valid warrant out of Union County, the report stated.
