Deaths
Marie Kowalski: 85, of Huntington, died on Oct. 24, 2020, at the home of her niece in Haines, surrounding by an amazing amount of family who loved her dearly. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
John Booth Wessels III: 83, of Baker City, an Air Force veteran, died Oct. 24, 2020. He will be interred in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Kenny Lee Hellman, 51, of 1860 Plum St., 3:12 a.m. Sunday, in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Donald Lewis Petty, 33, of Emery, Utah, 11:36 p.m. Sunday, on Interstate 84 at Baker City; cited and released.
