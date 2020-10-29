Deaths
Loy Smith: 85, of Baker City, died Oct. 27, 2020, at her home in Ashley Manor. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County warrants): Chuck Wayne Briney, 27, of Baker City, 10:35 p.m. Monday, in the 1900 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT and CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 29, of 2440 Fifth St., 11:27 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Garden Avenue and Elm Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Leigh Ann Hunter, 40, of 1757 Broadway St., 1:18 p.m. Monday, at the Courthouse; cited and released.
