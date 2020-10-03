DEATHS
Bonny Hall: 88, of Baker City, died on Oct. 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will take place later. Her family suggests donations in Bonny’s memory to the American Cancer Society through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Paul Bennett: 85, of Baker City, died peacefully in his home on Oct. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Funerals pending
Robert T. ‘Bob’ Gilkison: His graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Mr. Gilkison may be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in his memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Jan Haga: A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and people attending should bring a mask and follow social distancing requirements. The family suggests donations in Jan’s memory be made to Harvest Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY and THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Nicky Joe Ballou, 43, of 2145 Fifth St., No. 5, 2:08 a.m. Friday, at Campbell and Sixth streets; jailed; police said Ballou burglarized the home of Wendy Jean Ballou in the 2500 block of Ninth Street between 10 a.m. Sept. 26 and 7:20 p.m. Sept. 27 and removed $10 cash and a sack containing return bottles valued at about $7.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT and GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER (Warrant): Jason Aaron McGee, 30, of Baker City, 4:50 p.m. Thursday, at Walnut and Chestnut streets; cited and released.
RECEIPT OF STOLEN MAIL: Pearl Naomi Adair, 40, transient, 10:34 p.m. Wednesday at 760 Campbell St.; cited and released; police said Adair was in possession of mail belonging to McDonald’s, which was taken from the restaurant’s mailbox.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: At Windfall Antiques, 2306 Broadway St., early Wednesday morning; police said a male subject reportedly used a longboard skateboard to break out a window valued at more than $1,000 at the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.