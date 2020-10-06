Deaths
Cathy Swain: 63, of Baker City, died Oct. 2, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
David Hicks: A remembrance of David Hicks will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Little Pig, 3685 10th St.
Jan Haga: A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and people attending should bring a mask and follow social distancing requirements. The family suggests donations in Jan’s memory be made to Harvest Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Robert T. ‘Bob’ Gilkison: His graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Mr. Gilkison may be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in his memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Raleigh David Rust, 45, of Baker City, 3:57 p.m. Sunday, in the 3100 block of Grove Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Starlynn M. Brown, 41, of Baker City, 3:21 p.m. Saturday, on Edgewater Street; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Pearl Naomi Adair, 30, of Baker City, 9:23 p.m. Saturday, at Broadway and Resort streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, of Huntington, 10:49 a.m. Sunday, at Pleasant Valley; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Brice Charles Brinton, 19, of 2490 D St., 9:28 p.m. Saturday, on Highway 30 at North Powder; cited at the jail and released.
