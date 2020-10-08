Deaths
Steve Myers: 67, of Baker City, died Oct. 6, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Allan Glenn White: 70, of Baker City, died Oct. 6, 2020, at Nampa, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho.
Funerals pending
David Hicks: A remembrance of David Hicks will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Little Pig, 3685 10th St.
Jan Haga: A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place Friday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and people attending should bring a mask and follow social distancing requirements. The family suggests donations in Jan’s memory be made to Harvest Church through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Robert T. ‘Bob’ Gilkison: His graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Mr. Gilkison may be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in his memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT and SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tamara Kay Fine, 47, transient, 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Larie D. Bates, 57, of York, Pennsylvania, 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2200 block of Balm Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Six Baker County Circuit Court warrants) and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
HARASSMENT (Multnomah County warrant): Atraya M. Lovato, 21, of Portland, 6:30 p.m. Monday, on Elm Street near Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff's Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Robert Bryan Hamby, 35, of Portland, 7:25 p.m. Monday, on Highway 86, about 20 miles east of Baker City; cited at the jail and released; Hamby was arrested after investigation of a motor vehicle crash.
