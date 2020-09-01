Deaths
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Christman: 89, of Richland, and formerly of Halfway, died Aug. 30, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Larry Flescher: 71, of Richland, and formerly of Halfway, died Aug. 30, 2020, at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Kristin “Kris” Barr: 70, of Baker City, died Aug. 26, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. There will be a celebration of her life on Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Haines Stampede Rodeo Arena in Haines. Doug Connelly, Scott Knox and Greg Pierce will be officiating. There will be a reception after the conclusion of the Celebration of Life. The location and address will be printed in the memorial folders given at the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Vapor Ministries through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Kris or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Victoria Jean McClean, 37, transient, 12:21 p.m. Sunday, at 2205 Broadway St., No. 114; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Angela Dawn Nixon, 32, of Vale, 11:28 p.m. Sunday, in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATIONS (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Oren Shaile Moore, 22, of Baker City, 1:22 a.m. Saturday, at Madison and Resort streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient; and Kimberly Lynn Winter, 28, transient, 1:23 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of Third Street; cited and released.
MENACING (Domestic) and HARASSMENT: Lyle David Hinton, 41, of 1403 Third St., 3:14 p.m. Saturday, at his home; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): David Samuel Cutshall, 38, of Baker City, 11:42 p.m. Saturday, at the Sports Complex; cited and released.
MENACING and SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Cesar E. Lira, 30, of Reedsport, 2:37 p.m. Friday, in the 3200 block of Birch Street; jailed and later medically released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Alen Thomas Brown, 20, of Baker City, 4:47 p.m. Friday, at Eighth and Madison streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Three Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 11:30 p.m. Friday, in the 1700 block of Third Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT and HARASSMENT: Marcia Lynn Kornberg-Chernoff, 54, of 2402 Auburn Ave., 9:47 a.m. Friday, at the Courthouse; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.