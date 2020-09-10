Deaths
Robert T. “Bob” Gilkison: 90, of Baker City, died Sept. 4, 2020, at Settler’s Park. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center 1950 Place St. Baker City, OR. To light a candle in memory of Bob, go to www.colestributecenter.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Leo Keith Coller: A celebration of his life is planned for Friday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St., with Pastor Brad Phillips officiating. To light a candle for Leo or to leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Ginny Christman: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway, where her ashes and those of her husband, Tom, will be placed together. To comply with COVID-19 recommendations, please bring a chair, wear a mask and follow social distancing. For those who would like to make a donation in Ginny’s memory, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice or the charity of one’s choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Jack Miller: Memorial service with military honors will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. A reception will follow the service at Jack’s home in Baker City. To comply with COVID-19 recommendations, please bring a chair, wear a mask and follow social distancing. For those who would like to make a donation in Jack’s memory, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice, Best Friends of Baker, Community Connection or the Shop With A Hero program through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON, MENACING CONSTITUTING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POINTING A FIREARM AT ANOTHER, HARASSMENT and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Christine Marie Menolascina, 56, of Baker City, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, at the police department; jailed; in connection with a domestic violence investigation that police said took place at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Indiana Avenue.
Oregon State Police
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Michael Robert McCue, 49, of Bremerton, Washington, 8:20 a.m. Monday, on Interstate 84, about 10 miles south of Baker City; cited and released; Sr. Trooper David Aydelotte wrote in his daily media log that he stopped McCue for traveling eastbound down the freeway at 126 mph. McCue was found to have a warrant for failure to appear. Aydelotte said he cited McCue to appear in court because of the COVID-19 concerns for keeping physical distance between prisoners at the Baker County Jail. McCue also was cited on a charge of speeding for traveling 126 mph in a 70 mph speed zone.
