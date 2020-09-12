Deaths
Jan Haga: 38, formerly of Halfway, and the past 3 years of Baker City, died Sept. 6, 2020, near Garberville, California. Service information is not available at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THEFT BY RECEIVING: Tyler James Worstell, 27, of Baker City, 2:55 a.m. Friday, on Broadway Street near Third Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT and SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Tamara Kay Fine, 47, of Baker City, 10:29 p.m. Thursday, at 12th and Campbell streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kenzie Renae Sherman, 19, of Haines, 5:15 p.m. Thursday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Marion County warrant): Katherine Diane Schaaf, 35, of Baker City, 1:37 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Multiple Baker County Justice Court warrants): Edward Allen Braswell, 45, transient, 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, at Madison and Grove streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court): Kimberly Lynn Winter, 28, transient, 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, at Madison and Grove streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE FORGERY, TWO COUNTS (Baker County warrant): Justin Marshall Robinson, 35, of 2025 D St., 10:29 a.m. Thursday, at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT and RECKLESS ENDANGERING (Two counts): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Baker City, 3:40 p.m. Thursday, in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed. Niehaus is accused of endangering Catherine Boyd, 59, of Haines, and Kenzie Renae Sherman, 19, of Haines, by turning the ignition off in Boyd’s vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, while Boyd was driving it, causing the steering column to lockup and the brake system to fail. The theft charge alleges he took more than $50 cash from Boyd.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrants): Justin Michael Shelton, 30, of 2588 First St., 10:29 a.m. Thursday at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): David James Eastin, 35, of 2815 Second St., 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 31, of Baker City, 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, at Cedar and D streets; cited and released.
