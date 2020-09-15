POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (Multnomah County warrant): Makayla Paige Lafferty, 22, of 3220 Campbell St., 8:59 p.m. Saturday, in the 2300 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT, HARASSMENT, VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT and POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Douglas Clinton Calder, 50, of 2175 Balm St., 12:37 p.m. Friday, at his home; jailed.
Crime reports
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street; taken: five marijuana plants with a total value of $5,000 from the carport of the property of Monique Trammelle, 53, of Baker City. Police said the thief also cut a plastic wall valued at $600 to gain access to the plants.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT (Baker County Circuit Court Warrant: Brandi Nichol Bowen, 31, of Huntington, 12:59 p.m. Saturday, at Huntington; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Melissa Marian Carey, 34, of Baker City, 10:11 a.m. Friday, at the parole and probation office; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Ethan Joseph Delong, 30, of 805 W. Fairway Drive, 1:54 p.m. Friday, at the sheriff’s office; booked at the jail and released.
