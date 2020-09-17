POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 24, transient, 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Haines, 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, in the 2300 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Valerie Jean Brinton, 52, of Baker City, 5:13 p.m. in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Trevor James Heath, 24, of Baker City, 1:18 p.m. Monday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 43, of 1975 Birch St., 6:44 p.m. Monday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court): Edward Allen Braswell, 45 of Baker City, 4:49 p.m. Monday; cited at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court): Craig Anthony Willey, 41, of Baker City, 4:52 p.m. Monday; cited at the Baker County Jail where he is being held on other charges.
