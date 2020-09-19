Deaths

Thomas ‘Tom’ Eaton: 66, of Baker City, died Sept. 14, 2020. To light a candle in memory of Tom or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com

Elizabeth “Liz” Risley: 84, of Baker City, died Sept. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family shortly after she asked to “open the window, so that the angels could come in.” Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

Nancy Denson: 86, formerly of Halfway, died Sept. 18, 2020, at her home in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

CONTEMPT OF COURT and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Kimberly Lynn Winter, 28, of Baker City, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Baker County warrant): Ty Darrius Helfrich, 21, of Huntington, 9:57 a.m. Thursday, at Huntington; cited and released.

FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County warrant): Lacey Dawn Kolb, 39, of Huntington, 9:57 a.m. Thursday, at Huntington; cited and released.

