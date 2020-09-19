Deaths
Thomas ‘Tom’ Eaton: 66, of Baker City, died Sept. 14, 2020. To light a candle in memory of Tom or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Risley: 84, of Baker City, died Sept. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family shortly after she asked to “open the window, so that the angels could come in.” Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Nancy Denson: 86, formerly of Halfway, died Sept. 18, 2020, at her home in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
CONTEMPT OF COURT and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Kimberly Lynn Winter, 28, of Baker City, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Baker County warrant): Ty Darrius Helfrich, 21, of Huntington, 9:57 a.m. Thursday, at Huntington; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County warrant): Lacey Dawn Kolb, 39, of Huntington, 9:57 a.m. Thursday, at Huntington; cited and released.
