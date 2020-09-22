Deaths
Guy McCoy: 80, died Aug. 29, 2020, at Emmett, Idaho. His graveside service will take place Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Oregon Army National Guard Honor Guard. Due to state regulations, social distancing and face masks will be requested. Coles Tribute Center in Baker City is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle in memory of Guy, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Merrie (Graven) Hensley: 63, formerly of Richland, died Sept. 19, 2020, at her home in Baker City with her family at her side. A celebration of Merrie’s life will take place at a later date, with the time and place to be announced. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Merrie, the family suggests the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
BIRTH
PAULEY: April and Andru, of Baker City, a girl, Atlantice Elizabeth Jean Pauley, 7 pounds, April 25, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. She joins a brother, Jeremiah Tucker, 16. Grandparents are Ben and Doris Tucker of Milton-Freewater.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Alexander Harold Wise, 18, of Baker City, 12:24 a.m. Sunday, in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 3:38 a.m. Sunday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Charles Bradley Sharp, 56, of 2105 17th St., 7:43 p.m. Sunday, on Broadway Street near 17th Street; cited and released.
THREE COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE (Marion County Circuit Court warrant), and FAILURE TO APPEAR and POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Damon Russell Robinson, 46, of Baker City, 10:26 p.m. Saturday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Cory Aaron Breeding, 37, of 2035 D St., Apartment 5, 10:30 p.m. Saturday at his home; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING and CONTEMPT OF COURT (Punitive): Melissa Jean Lattymer, 35, of Baker City, 2:33 p.m. Friday, at the police department; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Two Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Brent Allan Bailey, 43, of Baker City, 5:34 p.m. Friday, in the 2600 block of East Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 59, of Baker City, 10:05 p.m. Friday, in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, of Huntington, 1:17 p.m. Sunday, at the Huntington Park; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION and FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County warrants): Lyle Lester Ray, 52, of Baker City, 11:37 a.m. Friday, at the Baker County Parole and Probation Office, 3320 K St.; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Bruce Martin Litke, 81, of Haines, 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, cited and released.
