Deaths
Helen R. Gates: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 20, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. At her request, cremation was held. Private inurnment took place at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Helen, go to www.colestributecenter.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Guy McCoy: His graveside service will take place Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the Oregon Army National Guard Honor Guard. Due to state regulations, social distancing and face masks will be requested. Coles Tribute Center in Baker City is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle in memory of Guy, go to www.colestributecenter.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Grant County warrant): Michael Ray Womack Jr., 30 ,of La Grande, 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Mayron Juanito Harding-Bolanos, 19, of 1530 15th St., 8:28 p.m., Monday, at Church and Resort streets; cited and released.
