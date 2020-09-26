POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING and THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Edward Allen Braswell, 45, of Baker City, 5:18 a.m. Thursday, at 515 Campbell St.; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Derek Dean Hudson, 27, of Baker City, 10:27 a.m. Thursday, in the 2500 block of Cedar Street; cited and released.
TATTOOING WITHOUT A LICENSE: Jacob Jason Bryant, 31, of Baker City, 1:48 p.m. Thursday, in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Marion County warrant): Tommy Lynn Barnes, 32, of Salem, 2:31 p.m. Thursday, at Washington Avenue and Resort Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR, two counts, and FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER (Baker County warrants): Michael Scott Tugman, 32, transient, 11:34 p.m. Thursday, in the 2200 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS and FAILURE TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF A DRIVER INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT: Brion Hale Baker, 45, of Great Falls, Montana, 7:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of David Eccles Road; cited and released on the DUII charge; Baker’s 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck was towed at that time. At 10:32 a.m. police received a report of damage to a fence in the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue belonging to William Sutton, 24. Baker was identified as a suspect and charged in that incident as well. Witnesses reported that the fence was hit by a pickup truck earlier that morning. Police also cited Baker on a charge of having no Oregon driver’s license.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT and SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Alexander Harold Wise,18, transient, 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, at 3815 Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant) and FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County Circuit Court warrant): Brandy Dawn Arthur, 28, of 3311 Place St., 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, on the bridge near the library; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.