Deaths
Kaye Devita: 76, of Baker City, died on Sept. 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. A celebration of her life will take place later. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Jim Watts: 71, a former Huntington resident, died on Sept. 26, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Salem. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Dale Lawrence Lyman, 52, Baker City, 8:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Cherry Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY: Alexander Harold Wise, 18, transient, 9:49 p.m. Sunday at the Haines Steakhouse, 910 Front St.; cited and released. Wise was also cited on two Union County Circuit Court warrants, for failure to appear and theft.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Justin Michael Shelton, 30, transient, 9:39 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
MENACING, HARASSMENT: Ryan Keith Christensen, 47, Pasco, Washington, 5:08 p.m. Saturday on Sawmill Gulch Road near Sumpter; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED (felony): Leroy W. Goodenough, 55, New Plymouth, Idaho, 12:43 p.m. Friday in Huntington; cited and released.
