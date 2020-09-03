Deaths

Betty Kimbell: 90, of Baker City, died Aug. 31, 2020, at her home with her good friends by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com

Marian Elizabeth Brown: 93, of Baker City, died Aug. 27, 2020, at her home. Her memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church or the Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle for Marian or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com

FUNERALS PENDING

Raelene Florene Maddox: Her memorial service will take place Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Nazarene Church officiating. To light a candle for Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant) and HARASSMENT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Gage Michael Niehaus, 20, of Haines, 12:01 p.m. Monday, at the police department; cited and released.

PROBATION VIOLATION (Crook County detainer): Belinda Annlee Kowalke, of Prineville, 32, 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Isaac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, transient, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, at Huntington; jailed.

RECKLESS DRIVING: Kristine Beverly Stehle, 27, of Haines, 8:29 p.m. Tuesday at Haines; cited and released.

