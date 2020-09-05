POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Crystal Anne Schwarz, 36, Baker City, 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Angela Dawn Nixon, 33, of Baker City, 12:12 a.m. Thursday, in the 600 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
