Deaths
David Lennox Blatchford: 75, of Baker City, died Sept. 4, 2020, at his home. His graveside service will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Haines Cemetery. To light a candle in memory of David, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Dale Ray Redding: 78, of Burns, died Sept. 4, 2020, at Juniper Meadows Adult Foster Home in Baker City. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in memory of Dale, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Mary West: 77, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2020. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in memory of Mary, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Jack Whitaker: 88, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2020, at his home. To light a candle in memory of Jack, or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Leo Keith Coller: A celebration of his life is planned for Friday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St., with Pastor Brad Phillips officiating. To light a candle for Leo or to leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.colestributecenter.com
Ginny Christman: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway, where her ashes and those of her husband, Tom, will be placed together. To comply with COVID-19 recommendations, please bring a chair, wear a mask and follow social distancing. For those who would like to make a donation in Ginny’s memory, the family suggests either Heart ’N Home Hospice or the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Jack Miller: Memorial service with military honors will be Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. A reception will follow the service at Jack’s home in Baker City. To comply with COVID-19 recommendations, please bring a chair, wear a mask and follow social distancing. For those who would like to make a donation in Jack’s memory, the family suggests either Heart ’N Home Hospice, Best Friends of Baker, Community Connection or the Shop With A Hero program through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Nicholas Neshun Lark, 37, Baker City, 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Washington Ave.; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Trevor James Heath, 24, Baker City, 5:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Washington Ave.; cited and released.
HIT AND RUN (property): Hillary Rose Cagle, 34, Baker City, 7:28 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Spring Garden Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Zachary Ryan Chase Smith, 25, transient, and Moriah Lynn Smith, 29, transient, 6:03 p.m. Friday on Old Auburn Road; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.