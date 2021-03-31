50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 1, 1971
Dust off those spikes. Nail down those starting blocks. Now let’s all pray for some warm weather. Track season is here!
The Baker Bulldogs track team, which coach Don Hunt says “should be stronger than last year’s,” opens its season tomorrow afternoon at the sagebrush relays in Hermiston.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 1, 1996
Burnt River Valley ranchers who are worried about the economic effects of a truck length restriction that blocks their shortest route to livestock auctions have found an indirect route to Gov. John Kitzhaber’s desk.
They may also have found a way to solve the dilemma, which has turned what used to be a 65-mile route via U.S. Highway 26 into a 159-mile journey on three highways.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 1, 2011
Carly Kritchen says she’s seen walls of water like the one that came crashing through the trees on her property on Old Auburn Road before, but only in Alaska.
In the 10 years that she and her husband, Ken, have lived in Baker County, they’ve never seen — and never expected to see — anything like the 2-foot-high, rolling brown wave that tore down fences, drowned ground squirrels and carried trees and rocks through their 26-acre property Wednesday afternoon.
“It was horrible. I couldn’t believe it,” Kritchen said Thursday morning. “It’s such a strange thing to have happen in dry Eastern Oregon.”
The water that poured into Blue Canyon, a tributary of Powder River, had been stored in Vogel Reservoir on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Elkhorn Wildlife Area, an elk-feeding site about 10 miles southwest of Baker City.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 2, 2020
Danielle Collard’s first thought was that the wind was buffeting her Baker City home.
But she was skeptical that even a powerful gust would set her chandelier to swinging like a pendulum.
After checking on her two daughters, who were playing upstairs and hadn’t noticed anything unusual, Collard went to Facebook and confirmed what she had suspected.
A March marked by earth-shaking events ended with the earth actually shaking.
The most powerful earthquake in Idaho in 37 years hit Tuesday afternoon, and dozens of people in Baker County felt the shaking. The magnitude 6.5 temblor, which happened at 4:52 p.m. PDT, was strong enough to rattle windows in Baker City, about 128 miles from the epicenter near Stanley.
A map produced by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the quake’s intensity in Baker Valley was about 3.5, and about 4.0 in the Richland and Halfway areas, closer to the epicenter. Those estimates are based on more than a dozen reports submitted by local residents, said David Wald, a seismologist at the USGS’ National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colorado.
