50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 10, 1971
Mike Bennett emerged from the wind and the rain and the dust yesterday afternoon to receive the trophy for top performer in the Carnival of Speed at Milton-Freewater.
Bennett won four blue ribbons in leading the Baker Bulldog track team to a second place finish behind the Blue Devils from Walla Walla, Wash., in a field of 24 Class A, AA and AAA high schools.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 10, 1996
Perhaps the most symbolic indication of what the majority of the audience at Tuesday’s Baker City Council meeting thinks about the city’s discarded vehicle ordinance was a dishevelled copy of a proposed revision fluttering to the council chambers floor.
Several loud, angry voices made the group’s opinion obvious, as well.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 11, 2011
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is seeking public comments about its proposal to override, for a timber sale in eastern Baker County, the 17-year-old ban on cutting large, live trees. The forest has finished a draft environmental impact statement for the Snow Basin project.
The 26,500-acre project, which calls for commercial logging on about 12,400 acres in the Eagle Creek and Little Eagle Creek areas north of Richland, would be the biggest timber sale on the Wallowa-Whitman in more than a decade.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 11, 2020
Tim Schuette watches the laser zoom across a sheet of acrylic, moving so fast it’s blurry, as it makes dozens of duplicates of an item that a few days ago he couldn’t have picked out of a lineup.
When the laser stops, almost 24 minutes after it started, Schuette has 67 fresh copies of what is a modest tool in the arsenal fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
These clips, about the size of two adult fingers, attach to the straps of the protective masks that doctors, nurses and other health care professionals have been wearing almost constantly.
Wearers can adjust the clip to make the mask more comfortable during long shifts, said Schuette, who lives in Baker City.
