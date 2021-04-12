50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 12, 1971
The district 5J Budget Board last night approved for presentation to the voters a 1971-72 school budget, which is $9,000 less than this year’s budget and will require no additional money outside the six percent limitation to be voted by the local public.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 12, 1996
A Baker County 911 budget meeting Thursday night allowed the Haines City Council and other interested parties to learn more about the money allocated to the 911 system, and to submit their own proposals for the budget.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 13, 2011
The Baker City Council has scheduled a special meeting for next Tuesday to discuss raising sewer rates to pay for major upgrades in the wastewater treatment system.
Councilors talked about the situation during their regular meeting Tuesday evening. The most expensive item on the city’s horizon is an estimated $4.8 million project to pipe wastewater from the sewage treatment lagoons just north of town, several miles east to a man-made marsh in Baldock slough, north of the airport.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 14, 2020
They are missing their last year of high school spring sports.
They are missing senior prom.
They might miss a traditional graduation.
But even with all the cancellations and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the seniors of Baker High School might miss, most of all, their last few months with classmates and friends.
“I miss making memories with those closest to me and I miss the time we’ve spent together these last four years,” said Riley Flanagan. “With how things are looking, it seems we may never get the chance to go back to school and see these people.”
On April 8, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown closed schools through the end of the academic year, and schools moved to distance learning.
The honor students from the BHS class of 2020 — valedictorians Flanagan, Anthony Cowan, Spencer Smith, Kale Cassidy and Sam McCauley, and salutatorians Anna Carter and Laura Illingsworth — shared how they are coping with this novel situation.
But amid all the disappointments, each talks most about the impact and the heart of the Baker High Class of 2020.
