50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 17, 1971
The Baker Junior High eighth grade track team swept first, second and third places in nine of 10 running events to demolish Pendleton Thursday in Pendleton.
The only running event Baker didn’t sweep was the 1,320, and the Vikings took first and third in that event.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 17, 1996
The Baker School District will take the lead in developing a technical training center at Behlen Mfg. Co.’s new livestock equipment factory in northwest Baker City.
The 5J board directed Superintendent Arnold Coe to work with the company and the district’s legal advisor to draft a lease to be signed by the district.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 18, 2011
Representatives from the state met Friday with Baker City councilors and public works employees. Their shared goal is to see the city finally begin implementing a stormwater management plan.
Councilors voted in February to shelve the version of the plan brought to them then — it has a projected cost of $1.4 million over 20 years — until the city could get more information about what would be required.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 18, 2020
Sandy McGuire struggled for words to explain the situation to her longtime customer, for whom the Oregon Trail restaurant is something like a second home.
The customer showed up, right on schedule, one morning even after the coronavirus pandemic had closed Oregon restaurants’ dining rooms in mid-March.
“It was heartbreaking,” Sandy said. “Some of these people only see each other here. They didn’t know what was going on.”
And customers weren’t alone in feeling confused and uncertain over the past month, said Dave McGuire, Sandy’s husband. Dave McGuire and Mark Linderman are co-owners of the Oregon Trail restaurant and its adjacent motel of the same name in Baker City.
“A roller coaster,” was Dave’s description of their recent experiences. “I’ve never dealt with anything like this before.”
That was on Wednesday morning, the day before the Oregon Trail’s new drive-thru window, on the west side of the restaurant, opened.
Diners can call in an order and pick it up at the window, or place their order when they arrive.
On Friday morning Dave said the drive-thru’s debut was successful.
“A lot of people were excited and happy,” he said.
Dave said he and his wife decided to hire a contractor to install the window because although the Oregon Trail has offered takeout and delivery meals since restaurant restrictions started on March 17, those options haven’t come close to making up for the business lost from the closed dining room — even with help from Elkhorn Taxi to deliver meals.
The restaurant also lost substantial revenue from large banquets and other catering jobs that were canceled.
