50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 19, 1971
Who says girls cannot run, jump and throw? No one who saw the three-way girls track meet at Baker High School Friday would doubt that they can. The Baker High squad won the full-fledged 13-event meet with 60 points.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 19, 1996
A wayward bird was responsible for a power outage that affected more than 1,000 customers in Northeast Baker City and the Keating area early this morning.
The bird got stuck in a power line west of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center at 12:15 a.m., causing a fire that destroyed a crossarm.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 20, 2011
Baker City Councilors aren’t willing to consider a substantial sewer rate increase to pay for wastewater treatment upgrades — at least for now.
The proposed increase hasn’t been determined, but will be best described as “modest,” City Manager Mike Kee and Finance Director Jeanie Dexter said during a special Council work session Tuesday evening.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 21, 2020
Baker County officials will ask Gov. Kate Brown to consider easing business closures and restrictions that have severely hampered the local economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been working all weekend on recovery plans, and our hope is to get it out by the middle of the week,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Monday morning.
Baker County joined with several other counties, all east of the Cascades, in sending a letter to Brown on April 13 noting that “our citizens and businesses have followed your Executive Orders and guidelines” and that “every business in these areas is considered ‘essential’ to us.”
The next day the governor had a press conference during which she said that reopening businesses would happen “gradually, carefully and incrementally.” Brown did not give a timeline.
The governor issued an executive order March 17 that banned indoor dining at restaurants, and closed bars.
The other counties whose commissioners signed the April 13 letter are Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Union, Wallowa and Wasco. The letter, on the stationery of the Eastern Oregon Counties Association, suggested a target date of May 1 for reopening businesses.
