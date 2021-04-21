50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 22, 1971
Oregon anglers should find their favorite lake or stream quite productive when they inaugurate the opening of the general trout season Saturday morning.
Most lakes and streams contain good populations of trout. In addition, many waters of the state will be stocked with hatchery fish for the opening.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 22, 1996
The Baker City Council on Tuesday will consider a compromise that calls for the city to not enforce its discarded vehicle ordinance for a year.
In exchange, a citizens’ committee would work during the next year to revise the ordinance to alleviate concerns among hobbyists who restore old cars. The committee also would help coordinate two city-wide clean-ups.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 22, 2011
Willy Crippen wants to start some small fires now to prevent big blazes later, but the weather refuses to cooperate.
Crippen is the fire management officer for the Forest Service’s Whitman Unit, based in Baker City.
His goal this spring is to light prescribed fires on about 3,300 acres, ranging from the Whitney Valley near Baker County’s western boundary, to Pine Valley on the eastern fringe.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 23, 2020
The torrent of federal dollars intended to help small businesses that have lost much, and in some cases all, of their revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic has amounted to barely a trickle in Baker County.
But local officials hope Congress will get the financial aid flowing soon.
Jeff Nelson, Baker County business adviser with Blue Mountain Community College’s Small Business Development Center, said he has been in contact with 73 local business owners who applied for money through either of two programs that are part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed into law March 27.
Nelson said Tuesday that just four of those 73 businesses have received money through either the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance.
Nelson declined to name the businesses. He said he would notify each that the Herald was interested in talking to them.
Nelson said the tally of 73 includes only the businesses he worked with — the actual number of county businesses that applied for aid is no doubt higher, he said.
Nelson said he’s optimistic that some of the Baker County businesses that have applied for a loan will actually be approved for assistance now that Congress is working on a bill that would replenish money in the PPP and some other financial aid programs.
