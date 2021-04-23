50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 24, 1971
The Huntington Locomotives trailed Elgin for four innings yesterday in Huntington. But a bolt of lightning struck in the fifth, and the Locos poured on the coal for nine runs, defeating Elgin 12-4. The win gives the Locos a three win, two loss league record.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 24, 1996
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest plans to eliminate approximately 30 jobs over the next several months, about two-thirds from forest offices in Baker County.
This year’s reduction continues a trend toward a smaller workforce that began about 1990, said Bob Richmond, the Wallowa-Whitman’s supervisor.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 25, 2011
Baker’s Greater Oregon League softball games against Ontario were like night and day Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ D.J. McCauley outdueled Ontario’s Jenny Yano for a 2-0 win in the opener. Baker’s bats then got hot in a 15-5 6-inning win in the nightcap at the Baker Sports Complex.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 25, 2020
Sharon Brady makes her way down the line of trucks and cars at Burger Bob’s Drive-In, taking orders from the growing line of customers Thursday afternoon.
Burger Bob himself — that’s owner Bob Brady, Sharon’s husband — said sales have actually increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our customers have been very good to us,” Bob said. “I have had no decline in business.”
Burger Bob’s is among the local restaurants that have had to make relatively minor adjustments during the pandemic because their operations were already geared to takeout meals.
Owners of dine-in restaurants, meanwhile, have had to close their dining rooms to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s March 17 executive order, and scramble to revamp their business models for takeout and, in some cases, deliveries.
As a mainly drive-thru business with no indoor seating, although there is a small lobby where people can place orders, keeping social distancing hasn’t been difficult at Burger Bob’s.
“People who are willing to go in, they can distance themselves. I’ve always been takeout, I’m not a sit-in,” said Bob, who has owned the restaurant on 10th Street for 22 years.
“My regulars have been very good to me,” Bob said. “We thank the community and our regular customers for supporting us during this difficult time.”
