50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 26, 1971
SAN FRANCISCO — C.S. Rasmussen, manager of the Eastern Oregon Division of California-Pacific Utilities, was elected vice president by the Board of Directors, it was announced today by President Donald J. Carman.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 26, 1996
What began as a child custody dispute escalated into a hostage situation involving gunfire and a torched vehicle in a south Baker City neighborhood Thursday night.
Baker City Police became involved in the incident about 5:30 p.m. It ended at 1:17 a.m. today when Anthony Montwheeler surrendered and released his 3-year-old son.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 27, 2011
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says trail camera images confirm the existence of at least two wolverines in the Wallowa Mountains.
Making the photos even more exciting to researchers is that the animals are “secretive in terms of avoiding people,” said Meg Kenagy, ODFW Conservation Strategy coordinator.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 28, 2020
Baker County’s two representatives in the Oregon Legislature lauded the county’s plan to gradually reopen its economy and encouraged Gov. Kate Brown to approve the proposal soon.
State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, both endorsed the 15-page plan that county officials sent Friday to the governor’s office.
The plan calls for easing restrictions on businesses and some events, while continuing to encourage people to practice social distancing, over a period of about a month so long as parameters related to the coronavirus are met.
As of Monday Baker County had yet to have a confirmed case.
Nancy Staten, administrator at the Baker County Health Department, said 75 residents had been tested.
In a press release, Findley said he is “thoroughly impressed with the preparedness of the Baker County Commissioners and their staff that coordinated and put together this plan in such a short timeframe. This response should be used as an example for others to utilize during this pandemic.”
Owens urged Brown “to approve this plan and allow Baker County to immediately begin implementation and reopening. Act now and do not delay this any further.”
