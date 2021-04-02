50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 3, 1971
The Baker Bulldog track team put together five first places and six seconds to sweep the Sagebrush Relays in Hermiston yesterday. The Bulldogs garnered 77 points in a field of six schools to beat out second place Pendleton with 67.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 3, 1996
What could have been a disastrous situation ended without incident about noon Tuesday after a Schwan’s frozen food delivery truck leaking propane was moved to East Campbell Street and repaired.
The leak was discovered about 8:50 a.m. on the truck parked at Fifth and Church streets, according to Fire Chief Bill Smith. Schwan’s deliveryman Richard Day had filled the propane-powered truck the night before at the Texaco station, Smith said.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 4, 2011
Canadian police are investigating the disappearance of a British Columbia couple who haven’t been seen since they bought gas at a Baker City service station more than two weeks ago.
Albert and Rita Chretien of Penticton, British Columbia, stopped at the Shell Station on Campbell Street about 2:45 p.m. on March 19.
The couple, who were driving to a business convention in Las Vegas, never arrived there.
“To date, the couple’s banking activities and cell phone usage have been nil,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Their children reported the Chretiens as missing on Thursday, March 31, when the couple failed to return to Penticton early last week as they had planned.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 4, 2020
In searching for ways to make productive use of their time and to help others during the coronavirus crisis, Baker County seamstresses are crafting medical masks and gowns in case of a shortage.
Cherrie Carlson-Conklin, 70, who took up sewing at the age of 5 following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, is making masks in her leisure while recovering from knee surgery.
She’s done research over the internet to develop what she says is a design superior to other homemade masks.
“They are more difficult to make,” Carlson-Conklin says, but she has the experience to construct them on the Bernina sewing machine she’s been using for most of her life.
Instead of wires to crimp the mask tight over the nose, her design features darts to keep the fabric close to the nose and more darts to ensure a tight fit under the chin.
She adds a layer of interfacing to stiffen the masks, which also adds another layer of protection.
Carlson-Conklin first made some masks to send to a girlfriend whose husband is immunocompromised.
She says she turned to her scrap pile of fabric, elastic, interfacing and thread accumulated over the year for supplies to make the masks.
