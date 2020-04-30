50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 1, 1970
HALFWAY — One school district in the county, Pine-Eagle School District No. 61, is asking for a smaller operating budget but it still needs to be approved by the registered voters in the district on Monday.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 1, 1995
Baker Sanitary Service now accepts mixed plastic bottles and mixed paper at its recycling center at 12th and Campbell streets.
Mixed plastic bottles include any with necks smaller than the base. Bottles may be clear or colored, but should be larger than 6 ounces and smaller than 5 gallons.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 30, 2010
Dick Hentze figures the hardest part of taking a long hike through Northeastern Oregon ought to be the hiking.
Sleeping out beneath the stars is nice, sure.
But gazing up at the Milky Way isn’t such a stellar experience when a rock gouges your left kidney every time you fidget.
Hentze, who lives near Baker City, thinks the European approach to distance hiking is rather more civilized.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 29, 2019
The second-to-last day of April probably will be the coldest of the month in Baker City.
Which, besides prompting people to figure out which seat their ice scraper had been hiding beneath, reverses the normal progression of temperatures for the first full month of spring.
The temperature plunged to 19 degrees at 5:20 a.m. at the Baker City Airport. That’s 1 degree colder than the previous record low for April 29, set in 2014.
Until a cold front barrelled through Baker County on Saturday — winds gusted to 55 mph at the airport — April had been relatively balmy, especially nighttime temperatures.
Through the first 28 days the average low at the airport was 35.7 degrees. That would have made this April the warmest, by that measure, on record, eclipsing the previous record of 35.2 degrees in April 1965.
But today’s chilly beginning preserved 1965’s supremacy.
This April’s average low has dropped to 35.1, and it’s all but certain to dip even farther, as the National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 28 degrees on the month’s final day.
